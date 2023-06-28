New Museum of Science and Industry exhibit, 'The Blue Paradox,' explores plastic pollution in oceans

'The Blue Paradox' exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry explores plastic pollution

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An immersive exhibit opening this weekend will take visitors to the Museum of Science and Industry beneath the ocean's surface – so as to highlight the impact of plastic waste.

"The Blue Paradox" opens this coming Saturday. The paradox referenced in the title is how our use of plastic has led to so many modern advances and conveniences in society – but it is also to blame for one of the planet's biggest pollution issues.

The exhibit explores the actions needed to prevent plastic waste from turning into pollution.

"The Blue Paradox" was originally presented as a sold-out pop-up experience in London. A total of 97 percent of attendees said they would make permanent changes to their behavior after seeing the exhibit.

"The Blue Paradox" is free with general museum admission, but requires a timed-entry ticket.