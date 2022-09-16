Watch CBS News
Museum of Science and Industry auctioning pieces of closed circus exhibit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry is no more. But now is a chance to bring a piece of the circus home.

Several items from the circus featured at the museum are going up for auction. It includes motorized dioramas showing the circus parades and the three-ring performances, carved models of circus wagons, and fun house mirrors.

MSI closed the exhibit on Sept. 6 after nearly 50 years.

The auction begins next weekend, but you can place an absentee bid online now. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:43 AM

