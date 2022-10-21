Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen opens 36th Day of the Dead exhibit

Museum of Mexican Art's Day of the Dead exhibit now open

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Day of the Dead exhibit is open at the Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

This is the 36th year of the "Dia De Muertos: Memories and Offerings" display.

The museum says this year's exhibit remembers people who died from COVID and includes traditional "ofrendas" or offerings for loved ones who've passed away.

It's open through Dec. 11.