Suspect wanted in 2016 murder of Chicago area attorney arrested in Mexico

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois murder suspect who has been on the U.S. Marshals' 15 most wanted fugitives list since 2020 has been arrested in Mexico.

John Panaligan, who had been wanted in the murder of Northbrook attorney Victor Jigar Patel, was arrested in Mexico on Oct. 21, 2024 U.S. Marshals Service

John Panaligan, 57, was wanted in the strangling death of real estate attorney Victor Jigar Patel at his Northbrook office in December 2016, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

At the time, Patel, 36, was representing the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that had been filed against Panaligan.

On Monday, police in Mexico arrested Panaligan in the city of Tepic, along the Pacific Coast, about 125 miles northwest of Guadalajara.

Panaligan was deported to the U.S. on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Skokie Courthouse.

Patel's murder allegedly stemmed from a lawsuit involving a dispute over $20,000

Northbrook police have said Panaligan was seen on surveillance video, wearing a trench coat and hat, and walking with a cane as a disguise, as he left Patel's law office in Northbrook on Dec. 7, 2016, the day Patel was strangled and left for dead inside his office.

Authorities believe Panaligan killed Patel over a pending lawsuit. Patel was representing two of Panaligan's former business partners.

"Mr. Patel was the attorney on record," then-Northbrook Police Chief Charles Wernick said in March 2017. "Suing the Panaligans and their business, Vital Home Healthcare."

Panaligan was the owner of "Vital Wellness Home Health," based out of Naperville. An attorney representing the company told CBS News Chicago in 2017 that the lawsuit police mentioned is a dispute over $20,000. The attorney said the company was cooperating with authorities about the case.

Authorities said Panaligan lured Patel to his law office by scheduling an appointment under an alias. Panaligan then showed up in disguise and killed Patel in his office, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Two days later, Panaligan was detained at the Canadian border for allegedly smuggling a gun into the country, but was later allowed to return to the U.S., where he was questioned in Patel's death.

Search warrants executed at Panaligan's property led police to suspect him as Patel's killer, but he allegedly fled to Mexico before he could be arrested.

An arrest warrant for Panaligan, charging him with first-degree murder, was issued in February 2017, and he was placed on the U.S. Marshals' 15 most wanted list in November 2020.

Panaligan has dual citizenship in the U.S. and the Philippines, and authorities at one point believed he might have fled to the Philippines to avoid capture.

A reward of up to $25,000 was being offered for information leading to his arrest.