New mural unveiled in Chicago's Austin community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new mural was unveiled Wednesday in Chicago's Austin community.

Kehrein Center For The Arts

It's titled "Everybody's Welcome." Chicago-based artist Barrett Keithley painted the mural on the walls of the Kehrein Center for the Arts.

"In a lot of Black neighborhoods, you don't get a chance to see your face on images or art that represents you, that is magnified. For me, it's important for any ethnic people to see themselves in beauty. That awakens your brilliance. That's what I have always wanted to do, to show people that you're big and you're beautiful," said Keithley.

"I see the core values of the Kehrein Center fostering growth, economic development, relationships, community, and love within and beyond the Greater West Side," said Reesheda N. Graham Washington, a member of the Board of Directors at the Kehrein Center. "The intentionality with which the Kehrein Center creates programs and partnerships with an emphasis on community engagement helps to ensure that what we have to offer will respond to the expressed felt needs of the community. The mural serves as a visual manifestation and reminder of that commitment."

Join us tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. to commemorate artist Barrett Keithley's new beautiful mural at the Kehrein Center For The... Posted by Kehrein Center For The Arts on Tuesday, September 12, 2023