Watch CBS News
Local News

Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.

Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.

Munster Shoplifter
Surveillance image of a shoplifter who stole a large amount of laundry detergent from a Strack & Van Til supermarket in Munster, Ind., on Jan. 1, 2023. Munster Police

Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.

Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Munster Shoplifter
Munster Police
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 3:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.