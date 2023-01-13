Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.

Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.

Surveillance image of a shoplifter who stole a large amount of laundry detergent from a Strack & Van Til supermarket in Munster, Ind., on Jan. 1, 2023. Munster Police

Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.

Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Munster Police