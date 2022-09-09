Munster police search for suspect in salon smash and grab burglary

MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) – Munster police are asking for information in locating the suspect who burglarized a salon Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a smash and grab burglary at Radiance Salon, located at 8231 Hohman Avenue between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The suspect was able to smash the front glass door of the business, grab the register, and flee the scene, police said.

The register was later recovered in the back of a residence near the business.

Police say a nearby business was able to catch the suspect on camera casing the salon shortly before the burglary occurred. The suspect arrived on a high-seated road bicycle wearing dark-colored clothing and a green baseball-style hat.

The bicycle and other items of evidence were recovered in the neighborhood near the state line, according to police.

Munster Police Detectives are asking anyone who saw the described suspect, and/or residents and business owners with cameras in the neighborhoods to the north and west of the business, with footage of the suspect, to contact the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678 or email mashcraft@munster.org.