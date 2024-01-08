Munster police investigate car fires outside apartment building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators are working to figure out what caused two cars to catch on fire inside an Indiana apartment building.

Dozens of fire trucks outside of this apartment complex in Munster around 8:00 Sunday night.

Fire officials said they saw heavy smoke pouring from an underground garage and two cars engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt and no major damage was caused to the building.

Residents were allowed back into their homes later that night.