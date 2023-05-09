Watch CBS News
Muñeca Lele highlights Mexican culture in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Picasso sculpture had some competition on Daley Plaza on Tuesday.

There was a 13-foot-tall artisan doll from Mexico. Her name is Muñeca Lele. The giant doll is touring the city as part of "Mexico in Chicago" Week.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez hosted a welcome ceremony for the doll on Daley Plaza, along with music and dancing, celebrating Mexican culture.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 6:16 PM

