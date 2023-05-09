Muñeca Lele highlights Mexican culture in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Picasso sculpture had some competition on Daley Plaza on Tuesday.

There was a 13-foot-tall artisan doll from Mexico. Her name is Muñeca Lele. The giant doll is touring the city as part of "Mexico in Chicago" Week.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez hosted a welcome ceremony for the doll on Daley Plaza, along with music and dancing, celebrating Mexican culture.

CPS welcomes world traveler #LeleDoll to Chicago! The colorful 13 ft tall doll represents the traditions and customs of Querétaro. "Lele" means "baby" in Hñähñú, one of the 68 native languages in #Mexico. Welcome to our city, #MuñecaLele! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/MqHzj95wC3 — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) May 9, 2023