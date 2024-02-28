Storm rips through apartments, leaves dozens of north Chicago suburban residents displaced

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) – About 60 north suburban people were displaced after severe weather ripped the roof off of a Mundelein apartment building Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, residents were wondering when, or if, they would ever return to those homes.

CBS 2 learned a structural engineer came by to examine the building which had the roof torn off. Pieces of debris were hanging in nearby trees and scattered around the parking lot below. The strength of Tuesday night's winds tore a tree out from the ground.

The site is where surveyors from the National Weather Service would want to examine.

CBS 2 spoke with one family who lived in the building about the terrifying moments when the storm hit.

Video of the overnight storm, and her school iPad, were some of the last things 11-year-old Yosahandy Aguirre grabbed as she left the only home she's ever known.

"I can't believe it what happened to us," said Maria Aguirre. "It was so scary."

The Aguirre family evacuated their apartment on Washington Boulevard. They were one of 21 families who were displaced by the storm.

"I was just screaming," Maria Aguirre said. "I grabbed my kids and run into the bathroom. It was, it was so scary. I was so shaky. I prayed for them. I prayed for them."

Residents in the neighboring building watched as the storm passed their homes.

"I was literally right here on that patio and watched that door just blow right out," said neighbor Bill Paddick.

Another resident, Janet Scales, said, "There were just things thrown all over the place. You know, just all over, and ... it sounded like a train. Like a train crash."

The storm left bricks scattered across the pavement. The apartment above the family was missing its roof.

Even with no idea what was next for them, the Aguirres said they knew it could have been worse.

"The good thing is that we are alive," Maria Aguirre said. "We had nothing happened to us. All my family are fine. My pets are OK."

The Aguirre family was staying at a Red Cross shelter for the night with one neighbor. They said they weren't sure when they will be able to come back to their apartment again to get more of their belongings.