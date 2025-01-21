Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-trailer truck in Mundelein, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-trailer truck early Tuesday in north suburban Mundelein.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 45 near University Drive.

A 24-year-old woman driving an Acura sedan in the southbound lanes of Route 45 had crossed the center median and crashed into a semi-trailer truck in the northbound lanes.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as Hannah Lebert, of Lemont, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. An autopsy determined she died of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

The 44-year-old man driving the semi also was taken to Condell with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined speed might have been a factor in the woman losing control of the Acura and crossing into oncoming traffic.

The truck driver was cooperating with the investigation, and police said there was no indication that he was driving while impaired.

Police were waiting for the results of toxicology tests on both drivers.

The northbound lanes of Route 45 were closed for several hours after the crash, but have since reopened.

Police said the semi was fully loaded at the time of the crash, and had its cargo transferred to another truck.