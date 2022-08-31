Multiple vehicles damaged by debris on I-57
CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple vehicles were damaged on I-57 Wednesday morning.
ISP District Chicago responded to I-57 northbound near 123rs street around 5:11 a.m.
Eight vehicles were damaged by tire debris in the roadway.
No injuries were reported.
The right lane of I-57 northbound lanes near 123rd Street was closed for investigation.
All lanes reopened around 6:17 a.m. after all units were relocated to the 119th Street ramp.
No further information was immediately available.
