Multiple vehicles damaged by debris on I-57

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple vehicles were damaged on I-57 Wednesday morning.

ISP District Chicago responded to I-57 northbound near 123rs street around 5:11 a.m.

Eight vehicles were damaged by tire debris in the roadway.

No injuries were reported. 

The right lane of I-57 northbound lanes near 123rd Street was closed for investigation.

All lanes reopened around 6:17 a.m. after all units were relocated to the 119th Street ramp.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 9:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

