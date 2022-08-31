Multiple vehicles damaged by debris on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple vehicles were damaged on I-57 Wednesday morning.

ISP District Chicago responded to I-57 northbound near 123rs street around 5:11 a.m.

Eight vehicles were damaged by tire debris in the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Missing something? Six cars were damaged NB on I-57 near 119th Street after a truck tire disintegrated and drivers hit the debris. No one was hurt, however, traffic stacked up early due to the incident. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/o2N4rIhdCn — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) August 31, 2022

The right lane of I-57 northbound lanes near 123rd Street was closed for investigation.

All lanes reopened around 6:17 a.m. after all units were relocated to the 119th Street ramp.

No further information was immediately available.