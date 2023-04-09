CPD issue alert of multiple cars stolen in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after more vehicles were stolen in the Englewood neighborhood this month.

Police say in each theft, victims would park their vehicle and discovered it missing on the same day or next day.

Incident times and locations:

6600 Block of South Stewart Avenue on April 03, 2023, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

6700 Block of South Parnell Avenue on April 05, 2023, at 11:44 a.m.

6800 Block of South Perry Avenue between the dates of April 05-06, 2023, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m.

6800 Block of South Lafayette Avenue on April 06, 2023, at 10:15 p.m.

6800 Block of South Perry Avenue on April 07, 2023, 12:01a.m.

6700 Block of Perry Avenue on April 07, 2023, between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 12:55 a.m.

Police did not have any descriptions of the suspect(s).

What you can do:

Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Do not leave your car keys in the vehicle. Do not leave unattended when car is running.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.

At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.

Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the city.

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8382.