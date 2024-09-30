Watch CBS News
Multiple Metra lines impacted by signal issues during morning commute

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple Metra lines have been impacted by signal issues during Monday morning's commute. 

Metra reported delays on the Milwaukee District West, Milwaukee District North, and Union Pacific Northwest lines.

Some trains were not operating around 7 a.m., and some trains were running 15 to 20 minutes behind. Extensive delays are expected, 

Metra officials have not confirmed the cause of the system issues. 

Commuters are advised to check train schedules before heading out. 

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

