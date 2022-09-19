Multiple lawsuits against Chicago police going to City Council Finance Committee Monday

Multiple lawsuits against Chicago police going to City Council Monday

Multiple lawsuits against Chicago police going to City Council Monday

Multiple lawsuits against Chicago police going to City Council Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A vote Monday morning will determine the fate of multiple lawsuits against the Chicago Police Department.

There are four settlements on the agenda, totaling over $25 million.

The settlements will go in front of the City Council Finance Committee virtually at 10 a.m.

Two of them are multi-million dollar settlements.

The biggest one is a $15 million dollar settlement for the family of Guadalupe Franco-Martinez, after she died when a CPD squad car slammed into her SUV during a police chase.

As CBS 2 reported, video evidence shows that squad car had its lights activated when going through that light. She had only started a new job and was driving home.

There is also a settlement for a little over $9 million, which involves Patrick Prince who has spent 25 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

There's also two settlements close to or over $900,000, one that involves a city water department worker. The other is a victim of a police shooting after fleeing a traffic stop in 2017.