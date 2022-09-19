Multiple lawsuits against Chicago police going to City Council Finance Committee Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A vote Monday morning will determine the fate of multiple lawsuits against the Chicago Police Department.
There are four settlements on the agenda, totaling over $25 million.
The settlements will go in front of the City Council Finance Committee virtually at 10 a.m.
Two of them are multi-million dollar settlements.
The biggest one is a $15 million dollar settlement for the family of Guadalupe Franco-Martinez, after she died when a CPD squad car slammed into her SUV during a police chase.
As CBS 2 reported, video evidence shows that squad car had its lights activated when going through that light. She had only started a new job and was driving home.
There is also a settlement for a little over $9 million, which involves Patrick Prince who has spent 25 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.
There's also two settlements close to or over $900,000, one that involves a city water department worker. The other is a victim of a police shooting after fleeing a traffic stop in 2017.
