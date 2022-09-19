Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple lawsuits against Chicago police going to City Council Finance Committee Monday

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Multiple lawsuits against Chicago police going to City Council Monday
Multiple lawsuits against Chicago police going to City Council Monday 01:48

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A vote Monday morning will determine the fate of multiple lawsuits against the Chicago Police Department.

There are four settlements on the agenda, totaling over $25 million.

The settlements will go in front of the City Council Finance Committee virtually at 10 a.m.

Two of them are multi-million dollar settlements.

The biggest one is a $15 million dollar settlement for the family of Guadalupe Franco-Martinez, after she died when a CPD squad car slammed into her SUV during a police chase.

As CBS 2 reported, video evidence shows that squad car had its lights activated when going through that light. She had only started a new job and was driving home.

There is also a settlement for a little over $9 million, which involves Patrick Prince who has spent 25 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

There's also two settlements close to or over $900,000, one that involves a city water department worker. The other is a victim of a police shooting after fleeing a traffic stop in 2017.

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 8:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.