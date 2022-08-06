Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday.

It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars.

Johna Armstrong Watson said she had just picked up her boyfriend from Midway International Airport and had plans to check out Market Days just a few blocks away.

Her boyfriend, Jackson Wolle, said they had just gotten out of the car when the party bus hit their vehicle.

"We had just gotten out of the car like 30 seconds before, and we saw the driver coming. And he took of her mirror. And she had walked up to the sidewalk to see what was going on, and I saw him backing up. So I pulled her away because I didn't want her to get hit," he said.

No details about the person driving the bus were immediately available.

This is a developing story.