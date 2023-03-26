CPD issue alert of multiple car thefts in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning residents after a number of cars were stolen in the Englewood neighborhood this month.

Police say victims parked their vehicle and discovered it missing the same day or the next day.

Incident times and locations:

· 7200 block of South Damen Avenue on March 02, 2023, between the hours of 12:07 am and 12:15 am.

· 2000 block of West 71st on March 03, 2023, between the hours of 7:45 am and 6:05 pm.

· 7100 block of South Seeley Avenue between the dates of March 14-15, 2023, between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.

· 2100 block of West 70th Street on March 17, 2023, between the hours of 12:45 am and 1:00 am.

· 6900 block of South Wolcott Avenue on March 17, 2023, between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:30 pm.

· 2100 block of West 69th Place between the dates of March 18-19, 2023, between the hours of 8:30 pm and 9:30 am

· 2100 block of West 70th between the dates of March 20-21, 2023, between the hours of 1:35 pm and 7:00 pm.

Officers have not said whether they believe the same thieves are behind all the thefts.

What you can do:

· Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

· Do not leave your car keys in the vehicle. Do not leave unattended when car is running.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.