At least 1 airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle Northwest Indiana crash

By Ashley Schiedenhelm

LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) -- At least one person was airlifted to an area hospital Saturday after a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Indiana.

The crash happened on Wicker Avenue in Lowell just before 6 a.m. Saturday. At least two cars collided head-on just before the intersection with 165th Street.

A pickup truck was then found flipped upside-down in a ditch.

At least one air ambulance helicopter was seen taking off from the scene.

It was not clear late Saturday what caused the crash. The conditions of the drivers were also unknown.

