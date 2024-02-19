Watch CBS News
Local News

Suburban Chicago village to reimburse homeowners to replace lead pipes

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Suburban Chicago village to reimburse homeowners to replace lead pipes
Suburban Chicago village to reimburse homeowners to replace lead pipes 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As towns across Illinois work to replace their lead pipes, suburban Mount Prospect is taking its first steps in this massive undertaking.

The village created a program to help residents who want to replace lead or galvanized steel water pipes with copper ones.

They will reimburse 100% of the cost to replace the service line from the water main to the water shutoff valve.

From the shutoff valve to the water meter, the village will reimburse up to 66% of the cost, but no more than $10,000.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 6:51 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.