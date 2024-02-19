Suburban Chicago village to reimburse homeowners to replace lead pipes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As towns across Illinois work to replace their lead pipes, suburban Mount Prospect is taking its first steps in this massive undertaking.

The village created a program to help residents who want to replace lead or galvanized steel water pipes with copper ones.

They will reimburse 100% of the cost to replace the service line from the water main to the water shutoff valve.

From the shutoff valve to the water meter, the village will reimburse up to 66% of the cost, but no more than $10,000.