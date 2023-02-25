Driver, 20, killed in crash with plow truck in Mount Prospect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 20-year-old Mount Prospect woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into the back of a plow truck early Saturday morning.

According to the Mount Prospect Police Department, Abigail Davis was driving a Ford Edge when she struck the back of the Illinois Department of Transportation plow truck in the southeast bound lanes of Algonquin Road just west of Busse road around 5:45 a.m.

Davis was found dead on the scene when officers arrived.

The driver of the plow truck did not report any injuries but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The southeast bound lanes of Algonquin Road were closed between Dempster Street and Busse Road for the investigation and reopened around 1:30 p.m.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department's Major Crash Investigation Team at (847)818-5301.