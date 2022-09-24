Mount Carmel honors alum, former NFL football player Glenn Foster Jr., who died in police custody in Alabama

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former NFL player and Mount Carmel High School alumnus Glenn Foster Jr. was honored Friday night – nearly one year after he died while in police custody in Alabama.

Foster was honored with a coin toss and in-game tribute at the football game Friday night at the high school, at 6410 S. Dante Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Family and friends wore special shirts with "Justice for Glenn Foster Jr." written on the front.

Foster's parents also held up his No. 93 jersey as it was retired by the school.

Foster joined the Mount Carmel football team during his sophomore year, and played for the Illini in college at the University of Illinois – where he recorded four sacks, 73 tackles, and one interception.

He then played two seasons for the Saints at defensive end, appearing in 17 games in 2013 and 2014.

Last December, Foster died in police custody days after what police said a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a scuffle involving officers in the Pickens County, Alabama jail where he was being held. Questions have surrounded his death in the time since.