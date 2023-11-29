Mount Carmel High School celebrates second straight football championship
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mount Carmel High School held a pep rally Wednesday to honor their latest football championship.
The Mount Carmel Caravan knocked off Downers Grove North in the 7A title game Saturday, by a score of 35-10.
Their victory makes back-to-back championships, and 15 titles overall - tying Mount Carmel with Joliet Catholic for most in Illinois history.
Star Caravan running back Darrion Dupree, a Wisconsin commit, is only a junior - so watch out for a three-peat next year.
Mount Carmel High School is located at 6410 S. Dante Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
