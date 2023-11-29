Watch CBS News
Mount Carmel High School celebrates second straight football championship

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mount Carmel High School held a pep rally Wednesday to honor their latest football championship.

The Mount Carmel Caravan knocked off Downers Grove North in the 7A title game Saturday, by a score of 35-10.

Their victory makes back-to-back championships, and 15 titles overall - tying Mount Carmel with Joliet Catholic for most in Illinois history.

Star Caravan running back Darrion Dupree, a Wisconsin commit, is only a junior - so watch out for a three-peat next year.

Mount Carmel High School is located at 6410 S. Dante Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

