Mount Carmel, DePaul College Prep to face off for IHSA 3A title

By Matt Zahn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- The Mount Carmel Caravan faced Mount Zion in the Class 3A semifinals Friday night as the IHSA boys' basketball tournament continued in Champaign.

The Caravan were up 35-43 in the third quarter, and looking to extend their lead. Noah Mister hit a three-pointer to extend the lead to 11.

With six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Mount Carmel was up 55-42. Mister passed to Northwestern commit Angelo Ciaravino, who had an impressive dunk.

The Caravan won 65-49, and are heading to the title game for the first time since 1985.

Meanwhile, Tom Kleinschmidt and the defending 3A champs DePaul College Prep faced Peoria Richwoods.

DePaul College Prep won 52-41, with 15 points each for Makai Kvamme and P.J. Chambers.

DePaul College Prep will play Mount Carmel in an all-Catholic League battle for the 3A title on Saturday.

In Class 4A, it was an all-suburban Chicago battle between New Trier and Homewood-Flossmoor.

Homewood-Flossmoor won 40-35, and will face Normal Community after knocking off Palatine.

Matt Zahn
Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 11:12 PM CST

