Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash in unincorporated Libertyville

Uni. LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV in unincorporated Libertyville Tuesday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 5 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Route 21 south of Casey Road for a traffic crash involving a motorcycle with injuries. The motorcyclist was found critically hurt.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a BWM motorcycle was traveling southbound on Route 21.

Witnesses said the driver of the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic.

The motorcycle continued southbound when a Hyundai SUV, driven by a 68-year-old woman, was turning left from the Independence Grove Dog Park onto southbound Route 21.

The motorcycle collided with the SUV – causing the motorcycle to strike a curb.

The victim - identified as 49-year-old William Matthies of Lake Villa by the Lake County Coroner's Office - was thrown from his bike into a guardrail. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.