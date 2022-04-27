Motorcyclist seriously injured, collides with semi-truck in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with a semi-truck in Naperville Wednesday morning.

Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the intersection of Illinois Route 59 and 95th Street around 10:24 a.m.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man of Naperville, on a 2012 gray Kawasaki was traveling southbound when he proceeded straight through the intersection and collided with a semi-truck traveling westbound.

The motorcycle caught on fire causing the trailer of the semi to catch fire, according to police.

Due to the nature of the crash, Traffic Crash Reconstruction Specialists from the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT) responded to the scene to investigate.

Parts of southbound Illinois Route 59 and 95th Street were closed for investigation. Roads reopened around 4:33 p.m.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.