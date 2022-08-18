Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with truck in Bridgeview

CHICAGO (CBS) – A motorcyclist is hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Bridgeview Wednesday evening.

Bridgeview police shut down a stretch of 79th Street between Roberts Road and 78th Avenue around 8:45 p.m. after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Eastbound lanes were shut down for investigation.