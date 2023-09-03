Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was killed after a traffic crash in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday night.

The crash happened in the 6900 block of S. South Chicago around 8:37 p.m.

Chicago police said officers responded to the crash and found a dark-colored sedan and a motorcyclist that collided.

The driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old woman, was traveling northbound on South Chicago when the front end of the car struck the front end of the motorcycle traveling in the same direction.

A witness said the motorcyclist got stuck underneath the car and was dragged.

"I ran across the street, and a girl was stuck up under the car, and everybody was trying to help. And that was it, man," Kenny said.

The motorcyclist, an unidentified woman, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was also taken to U of C in good condition. She was placed into custody and citations are pending.

Area One Detectives are investigating.