Motorcyclist ejected after crashing into car in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A motorcyclist was critically hurt after colliding with a car in Joliet Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened around 9:16 p.m. in the area of West Jefferson Street and Houbolt Road.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by a 58-year-old man of Lockport, was traveling westbound in the inside lane when it struck the rear of a Kia Sportage also traveling westbound.

The crash caused the man to be ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department in critical condition.

The driver of the Kia, A 65-year-old woman of Channahon, was not hurt.

The roadway was closed for several hours as traffic investigators reconstructed the crash.

Joliet police are still investigating.