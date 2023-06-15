Motorcyclist dies after striking semi-tractor trailer in Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-tractor in Palatine early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the scene around 1:11 a.m. in the 200 block of North Northwest Highway.

Initial reports say the semi-tractor trailer combination was exiting a private drive southbound when the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Northwest Highway when it struck the semi.

Palatine Fire Department responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

The Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit was requested to further investigate the crash. Illinois State Police also responded to the scene to complete an inspection of the semi.

Northwest Highway between North Hicks Rd and East Hicks Place was closed for several hours. Roads reopened around 7:30 a.m.