Motorcyclist dies after crashing into rear of semi on I-80

GARY, Ill. (CBS) – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into the rear of a semi-truck on I-80/94 Tuesday evening.

Around 7:10 p.m., Indiana State troopers were dispatched to the crash in the eastbound lanes of 7.3 mile-marker between Burr Street and Grant Street.

Indiana State Police say a sport-style motorcycle was traveling eastbound passing vehicles along the skip line at a high rate of speed.

While passing a semi, the motorcycle made contact with the rear of the semi – resulting in the operator losing control and crashing. The motorcycle caught on fire.

Good Samaritans stopped to render aid to the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office. Identification of the deceased will be made public by the Lake County Coroner once family has been notified.

The roadway was reduced to one lane for several hours for crash investigation and scene cleanup.

Indiana State Police are reminding motorcyclists that in Indiana, it is not permissible for a motorcycle to pass other vehicles while riding the skip lines.