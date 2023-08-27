Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist critically hurt in Belmont Cragin crash

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 35-year-old man is critically hurt following a traffic crash in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:26 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Cicero Avenue.

Police said the victim was riding his motorcycle northbound on Cicero Avenue when he struck a vehicle that was attempting to turn eastbound onto Barry Avenue.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and refused EMS.

Citations are pending.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 8:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.