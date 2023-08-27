Motorcyclist critically hurt in Belmont Cragin crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 35-year-old man is critically hurt following a traffic crash in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:26 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Cicero Avenue.

Police said the victim was riding his motorcycle northbound on Cicero Avenue when he struck a vehicle that was attempting to turn eastbound onto Barry Avenue.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and refused EMS.

Citations are pending.

Area Five detectives are investigating.