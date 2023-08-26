Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Unincorporated Libertyville

Uni. LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A motorcyclist was critically hurt after a crash in Unincorporated Libertyville Friday, The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced.

Deputies responded to the traffic crash on Route 137 at Route 45 and located a motorcyclist with critical injuries.

Initial reports say a 2010 Chrysler sedan, driven by a 26-year-old man from Round Lake Beach, was traveling eastbound on Route 137. While attempting to make a left turn onto the ramp leading to Route 45, the car drove directly into the path of a 2010 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by a 56-year-old man from McHenry, traveling westbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chrysler - causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. His injuries were said to be life-threatening, according to authorities. The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.