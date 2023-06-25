Motorcyclist critically hurt after crashing into van in Green Oaks

GREEN OAKS, Ill. (CBS) – A man was critically hurt after his motorcycle collided with a van in Green Oaks Saturday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to Route 176 and Bayonne Avenue for a traffic crash involving a Ford Transit Van and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old man from Skokie, was found by Deputy Dwight Arrowood with a major leg wound that was bleeding significantly.

The deputy applied a tourniquet on the motorcyclist's leg to stop the bleeding, the office said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old woman from Gurnee, was traveling eastbound on Route 176 when she attempted to make a left turn onto northbound Bayonne Avenue - directly in the path of the westbound Harley-Davidson.

The motorcycle struck the Ford and the operator was thrown from the bike. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford and a 26-year-old passenger were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.