Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist critically hurt after crashing into van in Green Oaks

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GREEN OAKS, Ill. (CBS) – A man was critically hurt after his motorcycle collided with a van in Green Oaks Saturday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to Route 176 and Bayonne Avenue for a traffic crash involving a Ford Transit Van and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old man from Skokie, was found by Deputy Dwight Arrowood with a major leg wound that was bleeding significantly. 

The deputy applied a tourniquet on the motorcyclist's leg to stop the bleeding, the office said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old woman from Gurnee, was traveling eastbound on Route 176 when she attempted to make a left turn onto northbound Bayonne Avenue - directly in the path of the westbound Harley-Davidson. 

The motorcycle struck the Ford and the operator was thrown from the bike. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford and a 26-year-old passenger were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 12:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.