Motorcycle passenger dies in traffic crash in Unincorporated Wauconda

Uni. WAUCONDA, Ill. (CBS) – A 63-year-old woman was killed in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle in unincorporated Wauconda Tuesday afternoon.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said around 1 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Route 12 and Lake Shore Drive for a traffic crash involving a car and a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Upon arrival, deputies located two people with critical injuries.

The woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Laura Siano of Northbrook. The age and gender of the second victim were not released.

An autopsy performed by the Coroner's Officer revealed Siano died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.