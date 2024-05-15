1 dead after motorcycle hits school bus in Will County, Illinois

MINOOKA, Ill. (CBS) -- A motorcycle hit a school bus near Minooka Wednesday afternoon, leaving the operator of the motorcycle dead.

At 3:17 p.m., Will County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 24000 block of West Shepley Road in unincorporated Troy Township near Minooka.

The sheriff's office said a school bus with 15 kids on board was stopped on Shepley Road, when a two-person motorcycle slammed into the back of the bus after it dropped off a child.

The man on the motorcycle died. The woman suffered serious injuries, but was conscious when she was taken to an area hospital.

The children on the bus were not injured. They were removed from the scene and their parents and caretakers were contacted, the sheriff's office said.