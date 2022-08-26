Mother's undying love for her son now helping thousands of Chicago families

You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families.

In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of life in the neonatal intensive care unit

It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up.

His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting babies at Lurie Children's Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital, and Rush University Children's Hospital.

"The use of our passes actually increased during COVID. I think people, families, parents, loved ones had the ability to go to the hospital more; probably because they had more flexibility and time to use them. So the passes that we gave, and the use of them was really at an all-time high during COVID," said his mother, Carrie Meghie.

In an effort to help even more families, the foundation is holding its 2022 Owl Ride for Jackson; a two-day, 111-mile roundtrip bike ride from Chicago's lakefront to Valparaiso and back.

All of the money raised goes to those complimentary parking passes.