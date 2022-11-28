Watch CBS News
Mother's Milk Bank seeking breast milk donations this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tomorrow is "Giving Tuesday" and one organization is asking for a different kind of donation this holiday season.

Earlier this year, CBS 2 visited a breast milk bank looking for milk donations after a national shortage increased demand everywhere. The Mother's Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes says there is still a need. 

The bank gives the donated supply to babies most vulnerable and in the NICU across Illinois and Wisconsin.

Those interested will go through a brief screening and blood test. If approved, they will be connected to the closest bank in their area.

Potential donors can learn more here. 

