Mother, teenage son arrested in attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother-son duo was in police custody Thursday evening, accused in an attempted carjacking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police sources said the mother and son were together for the duration of a crime spree – before they were both arrested.

A police pursuit ended at Chicago Kedzie Plaza, 800 N. Kedzie Ave., just before most stores opened for the day around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a few hours earlier, the 16-year-old son tried to take a 50-year-old woman's car by force in the 3200 block of West Fulton Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

CBS 2 is told the same teen – with his mom in tow – threatened a 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman at gunpoint, and damaged a 28-year-old woman's vehicle before fleeing the scene.

CBS 2's sources said the teen ended up at the shopping center – where he threw his gun, and a concealed carry license holder intervened in trying to stop the teen from fleeing.

Meanwhile, CBS 2 is told, the 16-year-old's mom drove off at one point and then came back – only to see her son being arrested.

He was charged with three felony counts – of attempted vehicular hijacking, unlawful vehicular invasion, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for a person under 21. He also faces various misdemeanor charges.

The teen's mother, other sources said, was arrested in the 3300 block of West Potomac Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood – and charged with attempting to elude an officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.