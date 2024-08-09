Arizona mother, son charged with transporting 120,000 fentanyl pills in Chicago area

A mother and son from Arizona are facing charges after they were allegedly caught trying to smuggle thousands of fentanyl pills through northwest suburban McHenry County.

Gloria Gastelum, 54, and her son, German Vargas, 22, were charged with felony drug charges. They were driving through Marengo on Thursday when they were stopped by McHenry County sheriff's deputies, police said.

They were stopped in a rental car near West Grant Highway and Ford Street.

Officers said they found 120,000 fentanyl pills in their car. They were arrested without incident.

The sheriff's office said they were tipped off by an undercover detective that Gastelum and Vargas would be in the area.