Mother of victim of unsolved murder says Maywood police have not been communicating

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A mother has a plea to police – pick up the phone.

But the Maywood Police Department does not have any updates – LaDonna Williams' son's murder case is at a standstill.

As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, Williams and her pastor are trudging forward – praying for answers from Maywood police. Their interaction with officers began on Aug. 20, 2021.

"I was having dinner with a friend," Williams said. "We were out and the phone kept ringing."

The call came with devastating news – someone gunned down her son, Donald Williams. Everyone called him "Bud," but the 30-year-old also went by "Dad."

"I really believe in my heart he was cut down before his prime, because he was changing things around," Williams said. "He was supposed to start a job making more money that Monday."

But that Friday, someone fired shots on South 8th Avenue in Maywood – right after "Bud" parked his car.

"I was hearing it was mistaken identity," Williams said. "I just want to know something."

That is because Williams says all she has gotten from police in a year and a half is that Bud's murdered might have been in a white van.

"It's a process. I get it. I understand completely," she said, "but something has to give."

Several calls and emails to the department have not been returned, Williams says.

"How would you feel if that was your loved one and you have unanswered questions?" she said.

Williams said she would even have felt better if police had called her back and said there was no update.

"Yep," she said. "Tell me something."

Victory asked Maywood police Public Information Officer Carmen Rivera if she knows why investigators are not calling Ms. Williams back.

"I wasn't prepared to answer something like that," Rivera replied.

But when asked if Rivera considered Williams' complaints constructive criticism, Rivera replied, "Absolutely."

Rivera promised the department will do a better job communicating. The investigator assigned to Bud's case scheduled a meeting with Williams.

"It's a start," Williams said. "It's a start, but I'd rather see it than hear it."

Investigation updates may not be substantial until witnesses cooperate, say police.

"Why him?" Williams said. "Why then?"

Closure is all Bud's family wants.

Rivera told us the Maywood Police Department's homicide clearance rate is about 50 percent, which is close to the national average. One out of every two murders is solved.

Homicides in Maywood are trending down. Still, nine people were killed there in 2022.