Bond set for mother accused of abducting girl from South Elgin 6 years ago

Bond set for mother accused of abducting girl from South Elgin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Attorneys for the father of a missing suburban girl found safe in North Carolina want to know how her mother got out of jail after spending six years as a fugitive accused of abduction.

Heather Unbehaun turned herself in to Kane County authorities on Wednesday after she was released on bond from Asheville, North Carolina.

During a hearing on Thursday, a judge set bond at $10,000 and ordered GPS monitoring.

Over the weekend, a store clerk in North Carolina recognized Kayla Unbehaun after seeing her case profiled on the Netflix series "Unsolved Murders." She's back with her father who has legal custody.