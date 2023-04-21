Mother-daughter duo, second teen girl accused of shoplifting from DuPage County stores

Mother accused of shoplifting nearly $3,000 in goods with teen daughter

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman and two teen girls stood charged Thursday with shoplifting thousands of dollars of merchandise from businesses in the west suburbs.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said says one of the two 17-year-old girls is the woman's daughter.

Dana Durrenberger, 39, of Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, appeared at a bond hearing Thursday in which DuPage County Judge Brian Telander set her bond with $50,000. She is charged with three counts of burglary, one count of retail theft, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Oak Brook police were called for a vehicle that had been involved in a burglary at the Marshall's store at the Yorktown Center in Lombard.

Officers found the vehicle outside a Walgreens in Oak Brook. Durrenberger and the two teenage girls walked out of the Walgreens with merchandise in their handbags, prosecutors said.

Officers then followed the car to the Ulta store on 22nd Street in Oak Brook, where. Prosecutors said Durrenberger and the girls went in – and while Durrenberger created a distraction, the teenage girls stole makeup items.

After leaving the Ulta store, all three were arrested, prosecutors said.

They are accused of taking about $350 worth of merchandise from Marshall's, $1,610 worth from Ulta, and about $800 worth from Walgreens.