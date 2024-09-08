Watch CBS News
Mostly sunny with 70s for highs Sunday in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Warmer, mostly sunny in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A warming trend is on the way with a dry and quiet weather pattern all week. 

As high-pressure inches closer to our area, Sunday will not be as windy. An upper-level area of low pressure over Ontario will send high clouds our way. Filtered sunshine is expected as the warm-up begins.

Soaring temperatures this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s, slightly cooler at the lakefront.

What to expect on Sunday

Mostly sunny. High of 75.

Clear for tonight

Clear with a low of 55.

More sunshine for Monday

Sunny and warm with a high of 83.

Mary Kay Kleist
