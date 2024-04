Mostly sunny Friday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A seasonably cool finish to the week in Chicago.

Highs will be in the 50s with chilly northwest breezes and sunny skies on Friday. By Friday night, temperatures drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday will be another breezy day with highs in the low 50s.

Milder finish to the weekend with a high near 60 by Sunday.

Sunshine continues into the next week as another chance of rain develops Monday night into Tuesday.