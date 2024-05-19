Watch CBS News
Mostly sunny in Chicago with cooler temps lakeside

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)—A cooler lake breeze will develop Sunday as the cold front is now south of Chicago. This will keep lakeside temperatures in the 60s and the inland temperatures in the 70s. 

The front will stall just south of I-80, so there is a small rain chance along that area today, especially south of the Kankakee River Valley.  

Heat and humidity rise to start the workweek, and temperatures soar into the upper 80s. This heat and steam will fuel storms for Monday afternoon and especially Tuesday evening into the night. 

There is a Weather Alert for Tuesday due to the damaging wind threat that will continue into Tuesday night with the passage of the main system.

TODAY

MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER LAKESIDE. HIGH 78 INLAND. 60S LAKEFRONT. SLIGHT SHOWER OR STORM SOUTH OF I-80.

TONIGHT

PARTLY CLOUDY. MORE HUMID. LOW 60.

MONDAY

SCATTERED STORMS. ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 87.

Mary Kay Kleist
May 19, 2024

