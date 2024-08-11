Watch CBS News
Weather

Mostly sunny in Chicago for Day 2 of the Air and Water Show

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ideal conditions for the Air & Water Show, with great visibility and lots of sun. 

today-811.png
CBS News Chicago

Just fair weather clouds in the late afternoon. A dry west/northwest wind flow of 5-15 mph will keep humidity levels low. 

3-day-panel-811.png
CBS News Chicago

Boaters can expect a west wind of 10-15 knots and seas of 1-3 feet. The water temperature is 75 degrees. 

What to expect for Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high near 80.

Fair conditions tonight 

Fair and mild with a low of 62.

Stray shower possible on Monday

Partly cloudy with a stray shower chance. Highs near 80.

7-day-811.png
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.