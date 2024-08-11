Mostly sunny in Chicago for Day 2 of the Air and Water Show
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ideal conditions for the Air & Water Show, with great visibility and lots of sun.
Just fair weather clouds in the late afternoon. A dry west/northwest wind flow of 5-15 mph will keep humidity levels low.
Boaters can expect a west wind of 10-15 knots and seas of 1-3 feet. The water temperature is 75 degrees.
What to expect for Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high near 80.
Fair conditions tonight
Fair and mild with a low of 62.
Stray shower possible on Monday
Partly cloudy with a stray shower chance. Highs near 80.