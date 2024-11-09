Mostly cloudy Saturday in Chicago, showers return tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Extra clouds for Saturday as a system from the west targets Chicago, bringing rain later tonight.

CBS News Chicago

As the complex arrives today, our atmosphere is too dry to support rain making it to the ground. The atmosphere will moisten up by tonight, allowing rain showers to develop. Only spotty showers remain on Sunday, with a breezy westerly wind.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Veterans Day looks dry and quiet.

What to expect on Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 57.

Rain returns tonight

Scattered showers with a low of 50.

Stray showers on Sunday

Cloudy and breezy with a high of 60.

CBS News Chicago