Mostly cloudy Saturday in Chicago, showers return tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Extra clouds for Saturday as a system from the west targets Chicago, bringing rain later tonight. 

As the complex arrives today, our atmosphere is too dry to support rain making it to the ground. The atmosphere will moisten up by tonight, allowing rain showers to develop. Only spotty showers remain on Sunday, with a breezy westerly wind. 

Veterans Day looks dry and quiet.

What to expect on Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 57.

Rain returns tonight 

Scattered showers with a low of 50.

Stray showers on Sunday 

Cloudy and breezy with a high of 60.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

