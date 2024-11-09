Mostly cloudy Saturday in Chicago, showers return tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) — Extra clouds for Saturday as a system from the west targets Chicago, bringing rain later tonight.
As the complex arrives today, our atmosphere is too dry to support rain making it to the ground. The atmosphere will moisten up by tonight, allowing rain showers to develop. Only spotty showers remain on Sunday, with a breezy westerly wind.
Veterans Day looks dry and quiet.
What to expect on Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 57.
Rain returns tonight
Scattered showers with a low of 50.
Stray showers on Sunday
Cloudy and breezy with a high of 60.