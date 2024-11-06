More clouds with noticeably cooler temperatures in Chicago

Mostly cloudy day Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seasonably cool temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in Chicago topping out in the middle 50s, nearly 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Clouds will remain, giving the area a mostly cloudy sky. A few late-day sprinkles will be possible, with winds not as strong sustained at 5 to 10 mph from the northwest.

Patchy fog develops Wednesday night, with clouds slowly breaking apart. Lows will drop in the lower to middle 40s.

To round out the work week, mostly sunny skies with high temperatures maxing out in the upper 50s.

Rain chances return this weekend. Mainly late in the day Saturday continuing overnight and into Sunday morning.

What to expect on Wednesday

High of 55. Mainly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night

Low of 44. Patchy fog.

Clouds clear on Thursday

High of 58. Mostly sunny.