Watch CBS News
Weather

More clouds with noticeably cooler temperatures in Chicago

By Kylee Miller, Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Mostly cloudy day Wednesday in Chicago
Mostly cloudy day Wednesday in Chicago 01:21

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seasonably cool temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in Chicago topping out in the middle 50s, nearly 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Clouds will remain, giving the area a mostly cloudy sky. A few late-day sprinkles will be possible, with winds not as strong sustained at 5 to 10 mph from the northwest.

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like-2.png
CBS

Patchy fog develops Wednesday night, with clouds slowly breaking apart. Lows will drop in the lower to middle 40s.

To round out the work week, mostly sunny skies with high temperatures maxing out in the upper 50s. 

3-day-forecast-am-4.png
CBS

Rain chances return this weekend. Mainly late in the day Saturday continuing overnight and into Sunday morning. 

7-day-forecast-am-7.png
CBS

What to expect on Wednesday

High of 55. Mainly cloudy skies. 

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night

Low of 44. Patchy fog.

Clouds clear on Thursday

High of 58. Mostly sunny.

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.