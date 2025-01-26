Watch CBS News
Mostly clear night ahead in Chicago before windy start to workweek

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lows tonight will be near 20 degrees under a mostly clear sky. Partly cloudy and very windy on Monday. 

Wind gusts could be as high as 45 to 50 miles per hour. Highs on Monday will be around ten degrees above normal in the low 40s.

Gusty winds continue Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Wednesday will be a bit cooler behind a cold front, with highs back in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday will be the mildest day this week, with parts of the area approaching 50 degrees.

A storm system will approach the area on Friday, increasing rain chances by late Friday. Cold air could allow for some snow Friday night, with lingering rain chances into Saturday.

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

