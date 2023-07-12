Batches of Mosquitos in Morton Grove test positive for West Nile Virus

Batches of mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – More mosquitos have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, this time in Morton Grove, according to the North Shore Abatement District.

The district says it has found the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes to occur in their traps in Morton Grove this year.

The batches were collected from July 5 -7. The virus was detected in their lab on Tuesday.

So far this year, mosquitos that have tested positive for the virus were found inside traps in Evanston, Glenview, Lincolnwood, and Northfield.

Residents are advised to protect themselves to minimize mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing loose clothing, and eliminating any items that can hold water.