Watch CBS News
Local News

Batches of Mosquitos in Morton Grove test positive for West Nile Virus

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Batches of mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Morton Grove
Batches of mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Morton Grove 00:18

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – More mosquitos have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, this time in Morton Grove, according to the North Shore Abatement District.

The district says it has found the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes to occur in their traps in Morton Grove this year.

The batches were collected from July 5 -7.  The virus was detected in their lab on Tuesday.

So far this year, mosquitos that have tested positive for the virus were found inside traps in Evanston, Glenview, Lincolnwood, and Northfield.

Residents are advised to protect themselves to minimize mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing loose clothing, and eliminating any items that can hold water. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.